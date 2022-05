If your home could use a little more style, how about some new furniture and home décor - all without breaking your budget? Now is a good time to update and reimagine your living spaces. Walmart’s “Gap Home” collection might be just the thing to bring a little more style into your life. The Gap Home collection of unique and modern home furnishings includes sofas, bedding, dishes and more. Enjoy Walmart’s everyday low prices and rollback specials on Gap Home furniture and décor. For more savings, you can get free shipping on certain items.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 18 HOURS AGO