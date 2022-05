New Jersey has just received the definitive assessment of its handling of hunger during the pandemic, and here’s what we know about our performance: More than a quarter-million households were food insecure, the state has the resources and talent to prevent systemic meltdowns in the future, and our policy leaders – notably, Gov. Murphy himself – still must prove that they are committed to fixing a very complex system.

