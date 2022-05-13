Pug Talent Show at Bluegrass PugFest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Someone new is joining the ranks of fitness enthusiasts who monitor the number of steps they take each day with Fitbits and other fitness tracking devices. Only Helen isn't human: She's a 30-year-old white rhino at Walt Disney World. Helen went out onto the savanna at...
Jack Harlow isn't looking to shoot his shot with any ladies at this year's Billboard Music Awards. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the "First Class" artist on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, and the artist said he's just "chillin'" and enjoying his pre-show glory.
Travis Scott officially made his return to an awards show stage on Sunday. The 31-year-old rapper stepped into the spotlight to perform two surreal numbers that wowed the audience at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Delivering his performance on a set made up to look like a frozen snow bunker...
Comments / 0