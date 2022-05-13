ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Applied UV Shares Are Surging Today

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
Applied UV Inc AUVI subsidiary MunnWorks, a custom manufacturer of luxury mirrors and furniture for the hospitality market, has received a model room order from the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. Upon...

Benzinga

Moderna And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower, dropping around 0.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $4M Of 5 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 17, 2022

Goldman led Elwood Tech Series A (NYSE: GS) Voyager’s CEO unpacks market fall (OTC: VYGVF) Nomura looking to add a crypto arm (NYSE: NMR) PayPal vets start a new fintech fund (NASDAQ: PYPL) TrueLayer & Monoova partnering up. Temenos taps a new American lead (OTC: TMSNY) Cuvva seeking a...
Benzinga

Pioneer Power Solutions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pioneer Power Solutions missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $2.53 million from...
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Benzinga

1B Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Whale Acquires 110 Billion SHIB

In a Twitter post, @shibburn mentioned that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD community had transferred 948.6 million SHIB to dead wallets. Whales continue to accumulate SHIB in recent transactions. According to WhaleStats, a large Ethereum investor, whose wallet is titled "BlueWhale0073", has purchased over $1.4 million in SHIB – that's over...
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

The Final Call: Time To Buy These Undervalued Stocks

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth named Intuit Inc. INTU. Shares of the company have lost more than 40% year to date. Tony Zhang said, “I’m trying to catch a falling knife” with ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. He added that he was “buying a long-dated call option on Cathie Wood,” founder of ARK Invest, which has $60 billion in assets.
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $38,115 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $38,115, which is 7.86x the current floor price of 2.41293692 Ethereum ETH/USD ($38,115 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Benzinga

Charlotte's Web Delivers Operating Improvements On Lower Revenue In First Quarter 2022

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB CWBHF reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. "While our e-commerce traffic was lower compared to prior periods, subscriptions more than doubled since Q1-2021. With e-commerce revenue down $3.0 million year-over-year, rebuilding traffic and conversions remain key priorities for us in e-commerce, which is our largest revenue channel," said Jacques Tortoroli, CEO. "In our retail business, shipping was disrupted in January due to a two-week closure after a local wildfire in Boulder County. Despite the slow start, the overall business improved through the quarter with March being the largest revenue month of the quarter. The quarter did not benefit from our new retail sales organization which was put in place in April."
Benzinga

Why Stratasys Are Trading Higher After Hours Today

Stratasys Ltd SSYS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21.8% year-over-year to $163.43 million, beating the consensus of $157.56 million. Product sales rose 25.2% Y/Y to $113.07 million. Services revenue increased 14.8% Y/Y to $50.36 million. The gross margin expanded 120 bps to 42.6%. The adjusted gross margin was 47.3%,...
Benzinga

Salesforce Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce. Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 33 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 9,661 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $284,120,110 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Prp7JxrzKoU3uhY3VkbYQ4bv8CiejgaDN. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
