Drastically Change in Technology Impact Lifestyle, and Social Networks That Effects People Learning & Thinking. While Change in Technology People Wants to upgrade themselves With Their Sources of Income to attain Better lifestyles & Shelter. On this Move Cryptocurrency is Playing Major role. Cryptocurrency is a digital payment system that doesn’t rely on banks to verify transactions. It’s a peer-to-peer system that can enable anyone anywhere to send and receive payments. Cryptocurrency payments exist purely as digital entries to an online database describing specific transactions. Cryptocurrency received its name because it uses encryption to verify transactions. This means advanced coding is involved in storing and transmitting cryptocurrency data between wallets and to public ledgers. The aim of encryption is to provide security and safety.

WORLD ・ 12 HOURS AGO