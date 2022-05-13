ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

After neighbors moved to safety, police arrest Rockville man

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGl6P_0fd7mdYc00

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man is in custody after the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team assisted Parke County deputies in a situation Wednesday.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a call claiming that a person was shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville.

Deputies and assisting police officers established a perimeter around the residence and informed neighbors of the situation and asked them to move to a safe location. The Terre Haute Police Special Response Team was brought in to assist and was able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

Deputies then placed John Casselman, 36, of Rockville under arrest before taking him to the Parke County Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EpY3_0fd7mdYc00

Casselman is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon as well as criminal recklessness.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole thanked the THPD, Parke County EMS, Rockville Police, and the Montezuma Town Marshall for there assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Investigators search for tips in France Park shooting

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office now seeks information about a shooting that happened late Friday evening. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Cass County received a 9-1-1 call from a friend of the victim who was present at the time of the shooting at the France Park beach in Logansport.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Suspect robs a Citizen’s Bank branch in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a bank robbery Friday in Martinsville and the suspect in the case. The Martinsville Police Department was dispatched around 3 p.m. Friday to the Citizen’s Bank at 1360 E. Morgan Street in reference to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers spoke with […]
MARTINSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parke County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Rockville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Montezuma, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Parke County, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Co. building collapse injures two workers

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a building collapse in Parke County Monday afternoon. It happened on State Road 59, a bit south of Bellmore. According to Bellmore Fire Chief Jason Games, there was new construction taking place at the property when, for an unknown reason, the trusses […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

MCSO: Deputies arrest carjacking suspects with 5.6 lbs of weed in car

INDIANAPOLIS — Three carjacking suspects were arrested last week after they were pulled over with more than 5 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Thursday, deputies pulled over a vehicle at 3500 Prospect St., near the intersection of Keystone and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Cole
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic stop leads to two arrests in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Terre Haute on Thursday. According to court documents, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding on US 41 near Haythorne Avenue. The affidavit states the trooper noticed the driver appeared to be impaired and called a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrest 57-year-old woman in connection to 2021 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A 57-year-old woman is under arrest in connection to a 2021 homicide that occurred in Indianapolis. Alyson Humphrey was arrested in Kokomo on May 13 and charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the charges stem from an Oct. 30, 2021, incident where police were dispatched to a home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Mywabashvalley Com
WISH-TV

7 shootings in 24 hours leave 1 person dead, 6 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wave of violence that saw seven shootings in less than 24 hours began Sunday morning and stretched into Monday. Just after 2 a.m. Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to Community East Hospital after a person with a gunshot wound walked in for treatment. The person is in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

New information was released on the shooting at Hauck House

BEDFORD – On Thursday, at 10:16 a.m. Bedford Police Dispatch received a 911 call advising of shots fired near 1305 K Street. The caller reported he had been shot in the stomach by 34-year-old Dustin Weldon, of Shoals, outside of the Hauck House and Weldon had fled the area on foot.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Guardrail Damaged in Accident on Saturday

Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident over the weekend in south Washington. The accident was reported on SR 57 South and 250 South just before 1:00 pm Saturday. The initial call indicated a female driver was entrapped with possible injuries. A short time later,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood Evacuated

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood EvacuatedSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies were dispatched to a person shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville. After arriving Deputies along with Rockville police Officers established a perimeter around the suspect's residence. Deputies and Officers then notified immediate neighbors of the situation and they were asked to move to safety.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCIA

Champaign Police investigating shots-fired incident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at the intersection of Bradley and McKinley Avenues Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to the intersection at approximately 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined that multiple people were firing at each other and left the area before they arrived. So far, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

I-70 crash in Clark Co. IL injures Louisiana man

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Louisiana man was injured following a single vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 4:19 p.m. near mile marker 134 of I-70. Troopers say that 28-year-old Fredrick Knighten of Grambling, LA, was driving a Ford Mustang east on […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for woman accused of battery

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a case. In a news release, officials said officers were called in reference to a fight that happened around 2:15 a.m. April 30 at Green Street Café in Champaign. Two women were having an argument when it turned into a physical fight. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 person shot overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and walked into Eskenazi hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers say the person walked into Eskenazi with gunshot wounds just after 1:30 a.m. and is now stable. According to police, investigators are looking into where the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy