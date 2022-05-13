After neighbors moved to safety, police arrest Rockville man

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man is in custody after the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team assisted Parke County deputies in a situation Wednesday.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a call claiming that a person was shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville.

Deputies and assisting police officers established a perimeter around the residence and informed neighbors of the situation and asked them to move to a safe location. The Terre Haute Police Special Response Team was brought in to assist and was able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

Deputies then placed John Casselman, 36, of Rockville under arrest before taking him to the Parke County Jail.

Casselman is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon as well as criminal recklessness.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole thanked the THPD, Parke County EMS, Rockville Police, and the Montezuma Town Marshall for there assistance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.