ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Happy Apple Pie in Oak Park bakes up work environment of inclusion

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ae5Eg_0fd7mHKk00

Friday is National Apple Pie Day.

One pie shop in Oak Park is celebrating this un-official holiday as it blends and bakes up a work environment of inclusion, where people with and without disabilities work together to create pies.

Michelle Mascaro, the owner of Happy Apple Pie Shop, and Rebecca McIntyre, who works there, joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk more about it.

RELATED: Why Pi Day lands on March 14 and how to celebrate with pizza deals

Happy Apple Pie shop got started about seven years ago when Mascaro considered where people like her daughter, who has an intellectual disability, would be able to work.

She said it can be difficult for those with disabilities to find a job.

Visit HappyApplePie.com for more information or the store at 226 Harrison St.

Comments / 3

Related
oakpark.com

Oak Park’s Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken…with a Side of Mild Sauce

Driving by Puree’s last winter, I spotted the sign “Mild Sauce” in the window facing Lake Street. Mild sauce, like giardiniera, is a Chicago original condiment, and I’d never seen it offered in Oak Park. When I went back to Puree’s, however, it was closed for good, and the signs on the windows announced the arrival of Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken.
OAK PARK, IL
swmichigandining.com

Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen

We started a tradition with my bachelor party in 2009. I didn’t want to do any of the traditional bachelor party crap. I just wanted to go to a baseball game. We got all of my groomsmen and my dad, ordered wings for a tailgate, and watched the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox at US Cellular Field.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Oak Park, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Oak Park, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
WGN News

Buona giving away free sandwiches for National Italian Beef Day

CHICAGO — Longtime Italian beef chain Buona is giving away free sandwiches for four days to celebrate National Italian Beef Day. The giveaway begins on May 27, which is National Italian Beef Day, through May 30. Anyone interested on receiving a free beef, with up to two toppings, will need to download the company’s “MyBuona” […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pie#Work Environment#Food Drink#National Apple Pie Day#Un#Happy Apple Pie Shop#Abc7 Chicago
Q985

Illinois Attraction Closing After Almost 50 Years of Family Fun

It's a sad day in the history of Illinois theme parks as one of the most affordable family favorites in the state in closing. After almost 50 years of entertaining families from all over, Donley's Wild West Town in Union, Illinois is closing for business. Here's a look at the park and what has led to it's closure.
ILLINOIS STATE
Salon

Why are restaurant burgers better than the ones you grill at home?

Over the weekend, the weather in Chicago finally took a turn away from freezing. As temperatures continue to climb up into the mid-80s, all the grills at the park across my street have been in constant use. Every time I go out, I see a new set of groups clustered around the grills, futzing with charcoal and clacking sets of tongs. Most are making burgers, and I can't wait to get out there with them.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to the best eats of the century

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Daley’s Restaurant. Located at 6257 S. Cottage Grove in Chicago, the restaurant is known for their comfort food and serves soup, eggs and grits, steak, and sweet potato pie. In the second half of the segment, Lt. Haynes reviewed Roeser’s Bakery, located at 3216 W. North Ave. in Chicago. The Lieutenant recommends the butterloaf coffee cake and ‘Maryann,’ which is shortcake, whipped cream, and strawberries.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Over-The-Top Glam Condo In Illinois Has Old Hollywood Feel

Old Hollywood meets bedazzled meets bright colors is exactly what you will see in this $420,000 condo in Chicago. This condo is everything for someone who just loves bright and bold colors and a unique style, and it reminds me so much of what old Hollywood was. The condo is a two-bedroom two-bathroom and has access to a pool area, workout gym, and sauna. Plus, the apartment has excellent views of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy