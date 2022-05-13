ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Pizzeria worker shot with BB guns in apparent unprovoked attack: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Two men and a woman attacked a Manhattan pizzeria worker, blasting him with BB guns and chasing him into his store, where they pelted him with mops and brooms, authorities said.

The 39-year-old Bravo Kosher Pizza employee was taking a break down the block from the eatery, on West 37th Street near Broadway, at 1 a.m. Sunday when a black SUV pulled up, cops said.

The trio got out of the car and opened fire on the employee with the BB’s, in what the worker told police police was an unprovoked assault.

The worker ducked back into the shop for cover, but the assailants followed him inside – where they allegedly picked up brooms and mops and threw them at him.

The victim was not struck by those objects, cops said.

The suspects then returned to the SUV and fled, police said.

The victim was treated on scene by EMS and refused further medical attention.

Police are still looking for the alleged attackers.

