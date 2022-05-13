ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republicans push Biden admin on baby formula to migrants amid national shortage

By Adam Shaw
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican lawmakers and officials are pushing the Biden administration on the extent to which illegal immigrants are being given baby formula -- just as Americans are facing a crushing national shortage. The U.S. government is legally obligated to care for and feed those in its custody and care, including...

#Republicans#Baby Formula#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Illegal Immigrants#Americans#Cbp#Health And Human Services#Hhs
Fox News

