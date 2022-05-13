ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Senate candidate calls gender pay gap a ‘left-wing narrative’

By Brooke Migdon | May 13, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okffA_0fd7kfOU00

Story at a glance

  • Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters in newly released footage from a February event said the gender pay gap in the U.S. is a “left-wing narrative.”
  • Masters said women are “not paid less than men” because men do more “dangerous jobs” that often “pay more.”
  • Most research contradicts Masters’ claims, and the gender pay gap hasn’t markedly improved over the last 15 years, according to a Pew Research Center report published last year.

An Arizona Republican Senate candidate recently waved off the existence of a gender pay gap in the U.S., arguing that the measure is merely a myth perpetuated by Democrats and when controlling for “dangerous” jobs that are mostly held by men, “things are actually pretty equal.”

“Women are not paid less in America than men,” Blake Masters, who is running to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D), says in video footage from a February candidates forum in Scottsdale, Arizona that was obtained and first reported by NBC News this week.

“It’s a left-wing narrative, this gender pay gap,” Masters says during the forum while arguing against the need for the Equal Rights Amendment, which would prohibit sex-based discrimination. “When you control for the occupations, when you control for people taking time out to, you know, birth children, things are actually pretty equal. And men do the most dangerous jobs.”

“Men are the ones who are doing risky, you know, fishing crab in Alaska,” Masters adds. “And sometimes those jobs pay more.”

Similar claims have been made by the conservative Canadian psychologist Jordan Petersen.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Masters then tells the audience that the nation needs to “push back on the fake left-wing narrative that women don’t have equal rights in this country.”

Masters’ campaign did not immediately respond to Changing America’s request for comment, but Masters on Twitter this week said a “gaggle” of media outlets had been “attacking” him over his comments.

“Except everyone knows I am right,” Masters, whose candidacy has been backed by billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, wrote.

Most research contradicts Masters’ claims, and a Pew Research Center report published last year found that the gender pay gap in the U.S. has remained relatively stable over the last 15 years, with women in 2020 earning just 84 percent of what men earned. Based on that estimate, it would take an extra 42 days of work for women to earn the same amount of money as their male counterparts, according to Pew.

The American Association of University Women, a Boston-based nonprofit advancing equity for women and girls, estimates that at the current rate of progress, the gender pay gap won’t close until at least 2111.

Another Pew report published in March found that young women are out-earning men in a handful of metro areas, although, historically, women do not maintain their wage gains as they age.

Women between the ages of 16 and 29 earned 88 percent of similarly-aged men in 2000, according to Pew, but those same women earned only 80 percent of what their male peers made by 2019, when they were between 35 and 48 years old.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Republicans fears far-right candidate will be Pennsylvania governor nominee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With six days until Pennsylvania's primary, Republicans are openly worrying that a leading candidate in the crowded GOP field for governor is unelectable in the fall general election and will fumble away an opportunity for the party to take over the battleground state's executive suite.Doug Mastriano, 58, a state senator since 2019 and a retired U.S. Army colonel, is running to the right of the nine-person Republican field and against the party's establishment in a state still roiled by former President Donald Trump's baseless conspiracy theories that Democrats stole the 2020 election there.Mastriano is a prominent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Senate#Gender Pay Gap#Equal Rights Amendment#Republican#Pew Research Center#Democrats#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

562K+
Followers
68K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy