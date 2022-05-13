ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Found an injured bird? NC wildlife expert's advice

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

kiss951.com

North Carolina Destinations Ranked the Most Quaint Places to Stay in U.S.

Do you need a little getaway? Off-the-beaten-track travel is my favorite. When I choose a hotel, I choose the quieter spots to get the most out of my vacation. If you’re looking for somewhere to take a quiet break, North Carolina has some great spots. According to TripAdvisor‘s new...
LIFESTYLE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Owner of boat that washed ashore on NC coast found dead

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
State
North Carolina State
my40.tv

Efforts continue to stop illegal shipment of alcohol into North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina association is commending law enforcement for continuing to stop the illegal shipment of alcohol into the state. A press release from the NC Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association says the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has mailed several cease-and-desist letters to at least a half-dozen out-of-state retailers that have been accused of illegally shipping liquor into the state.
DRINKS
WRAL News

Enter VisitNC sweepstakes for a chance to win free NC Airbnb trip

Raleigh, N.C. — In an effort to boost rural North Carolina's economy, VisitNC and Airbnb are partnering together to highlight small-town stays. Last year, new Airbnb hosts in North Carolina earned a collective $75 million — and that's not including the added bonus that local businesses receive when people book small-town stays.
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

List: Top 10 Largest Cities in North Carolina

We love our North Carolina! But, have you wondered how many big cities there are in the state? From right here in Charlotte to Raleigh and Durham, there are so many major cities in the state. North Carolina is home to tons of people who enjoy our southern charm. From the beach views to the mountain views, North Carolina residents can truly have it all.
CHARLOTTE, NC
UPI News

North Carolina man completes 1,175-mile, 5-month hike

May 13 (UPI) -- A man from North Carolina has completed his 5-month trek along the 1,175-mile North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Carrying trekking poles and with his signature full beard, "Trail" Marshall finished the home stretch on May 6, arriving at Jockey's Ridge State Park in Nags Head, N.C. Marshall...
NAGS HEAD, NC
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in North Carolina

Nestled on the United States’ East Coast, North Carolina is home to breathtaking natural beauty. In the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains have inspired songs about their grandeur, while in the east, you reach the coastal region with glistening pools that sparkle like pearls in the sun. Lakes and bodies of water of all kinds and sizes abound throughout the state. Because many of North Carolina’s lakes border protected territories like national forests and state parks, they have a reputation for being clean and stunning. The natural scenery around the lakes is similarly magnificent and makes for ideal vacation spots. So, whether you want to try your hand at fishing or relax on the shore, North Carolina has a lake to suit your needs. With so many lakes to choose from, the trickiest part will be deciding which one to visit first. So keep reading to get inspired for your next vacation to 10 of North Carolina’s biggest lakes!
TRAVEL
WRAL

Low winds may help crews control huge New Mexico wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. — Crews fighting the second-largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history are trying to take advantage of several days of mild winds to gain control over a fire that had charred more than 450 square miles (1,165 square kilometers) by Sunday. Fire officials said the wildfire...
SANTA FE, NM
Fox 46 Charlotte

Buc-ee’s set to open 1st South Carolina location

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m. The […]
FLORENCE, SC
power98fm.com

The First Lunar Eclipse In Three Years Will Happen In NC Tonight

I don’t know why I’m a fanatic of watching the eclipse, but baby I am. Tonight a full lunar eclipse will take place in NC. For the first time in three years, a full lunar eclipse will happen and I’m going to give you the details on the times and how you can watch it. There are some things that happen in the sky that you need a telescope to see, but this instance won’t be one of those. If it’s cloudy, that may obstruct your view a bit, but hopefully it’s not too cloudy.
ASTRONOMY

