ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Popular Japanese discount store Daiso opening fourth location in Hawaii

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTJSH_0fd7k40y00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Daiso is coming to the Big Island this weekend. It will be the first location on a neighbor island — the rest are located on Oahu.

The grand opening of their Hilo store at 333 Kilauea Ave. is on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The Japanese discount store made the announcement on social media this week. In celebration, Daiso will be giving out special goodie bags to the first 100 customers with any purchase.

More information will be released at a later date.

Daiso sent the following statement to KHON2 on Thursday:

“As a fourth generation Kamaaina Company, Housemart is proud to open our first Daiso store on the neighbor island in Hilo, Hawaii. Our Hilo store will provide the Big Island community with great lifestyle enriching products at value prices. Thank you, Hawaii, for your continued support.”

Daiso Hawaii

Customers can find all sorts of stuff from household items to stationary products.

Commonly referred to as the “Japanese dollar store,” most items are priced under $2.

Comments / 4

Related
KHON2

Behind the scenes: Maintaining the Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maintaining the 42 acre Honolulu Zoo takes a village. There are more than 80 employees that care for the animals and the zoo grounds. Veronica Schmidt is one of the many hard working zookeepers, whose focus is caring for the birds. The southern ground hornbill named Abby is one of her favorites […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

4 Days on Maui: A Family Trip Itinerary

Staycations and island hopping are “in” this summer—and why not? Save the stress—and the cash—and stick closer to home without sacrificing any of the fun and adventure. The flight to Maui may only be 20 minutes, but the island feels like a world away from the piles of laundry and chores back on O‘ahu. Our multi-generational family packed up and hopped over for a few days of exploring, relaxing and making memories. Check out our favorite spots along the way.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Hilo, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
Hilo, HI
Government
City
Honolulu, HI
Hilo, HI
Business
State
Hawaii State
QSR magazine

Crumbl to Open First Store in Hawaii

More than one year after its original announcement, the Kapolei Commons Crumbl Cookies is opening its doors on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8am. "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Hawaii store! This is the first Crumbl location off the mainland of the United States and we are humbled to know that our cookies are loved by so many across the nation,” says Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Safety improvement work to close roads on Maui, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two major road safety projects will impact traffic on Maui and Hawaii Island this week. Construction of the Kihei Roundabout is set to begin, with a full closure nightly between Kaonoulu Street and Piikea Avenue. The closure begins at 9:30 p.m. and runs through 4:30 a.m. Following...
KIHEI, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Island#Discount Store#Japanese#Kamaaina Company#Daiso Hawaii Customers
KHON2

Hawaii State Energy Office workshops

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re going green because the State has a goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2045. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Claudia Rapkoch, Hawaii State Energy Office Public Affairs Officer, joined Wake Up 2Day...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
honolulumagazine.com

A Local’s Guide to an O‘ahu Road Trip: Hawai‘i Kai to Kaimukī

Some people choose to start their day in East Honolulu hiking the popular Makapu‘u Lighthouse Trail or the newly restored Koko Crater railway. We’ve got a better idea. Head to one of Hawai‘i Kai Towne Center’s newest spots, Māla Market. The vegan and gluten-free friendly establishment serves healthy sandwiches heavy on the veggies. We recommend the signature Māla Delight, but whatever you get, a side of cilantro-lime dressing is a must.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passionate about arts education in the islands, newly crowned Miss Hawaii 2022 Lauren Teruya says she’s looking forward to raising awareness on her social impact statement “Arts for All.”. “Hawaii is one of 34 states that does not require arts education in our public school...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 16, 2022

An approaching frontal system could bring heavier showers for Kauai and maybe Oahu this week. Approaching frontal systems will shift the winds from the south and bring an increasing chance of rain. Trade wind weather continues for Saturday. Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM HST. Trade winds are gradually...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy