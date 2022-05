ALICE'S ADVENTURES AT MEMPHIS BOTANIC GARDENS The Red Queen, The Cheshire Cat, The Chess Set and, of course, Alice all make an appearance at the Memphis Botanic Gardens. The figures are made up of thousands of plants, expertly woven together to bring to life the story of Alice and her adventures in Wonderland. The awe-inspiring sculptors will remain on display through October. Visit https://membg.org/alice/ to buy tickets. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO