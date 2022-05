A new El Salvadorian restaurant is coming to 19114 Montgomery Village Ave, the former Einstein Bagel Bros location in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. The owners of the restaurant say they are almost finished with construction and are hoping to open sometime next month. The restaurant will serve popular Salvadorian dishes like pupusas, tamales, and yuca con chicharron, as well as traditional Salvadorian cuisine such as pastelitos. The name of the restaurant has yet to be announced. La Poteria, which sells Colombian street food and coffee, is located next door. Einstein Bros closed its Montgomery Village store in December of last year and has additional Montgomery County locations in Chevy Chase, Gaithersburg, and Silver Spring.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO