'Tremors' actor Fred Ward dies at 79

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWard died Sunday, May 8, according to publicist Ron Hofmann. No cause of death was given. Ward was known largely for his roles in films such as "Tremors," "The Right Stuff" and "The Player." The veteran character actor began on the silver screen with a role in an Italian tv film...

www.king5.com

