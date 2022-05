The Rock Creek Homeowners Association recently filed an appeal in relation to its current litigation against Jefferson County. Rock Creek, which is in Superior, as a condition to development granted avigation easements to the Jefferson County Airport, now known as Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, which allows aircrafts using the airport the right to enter the airspace owned by the property owners and create noise, vibration and other effects caused by aircraft operations, according to a notice to residents from Rock Creek HOA.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO