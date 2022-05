This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A lot of hard work goes into preparing for any role in life, and being a firefighter is no different. Three Harbor Beach students, Brandon Lermont and Josh and Matt Hessling, were among 26 potential firefighters that took a state test last month that would give them certification to be firefighters. Those three Harbor Beach students all passed.

HARBOR BEACH, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO