Florida State

Florida deserves the right to clean water

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf, in Florida, Mother Nature were a woman, she’d have the telltale signs of an abusive relationship: cut lips, black eyes, and broken bones. The signs of abuse to nature in Florida are equally clear and disturbing: a million acres of estuaries and 9,000 miles of streams and rivers contaminated with...

michael sullivan
3d ago

This logic is so flawed on many levels. The thought of granting rights to ‘mother nature’ is just another example of creating a legal nightmare of who is smarter and better funded. We elect officials that pass laws. These officials on the State level may not pass a law that fits with your backyard but this is what you consented in accepting jurisdiction under Florida State government. To claim this is not democratic or to claim every law should be a referendum is not our form of government. It’s not how our democracy was designed. To propose a law that seeks to grant rights in a court of law to ‘mother nature’ and take the power away from legislators and citizens to put it in the hands of the court with undue influence from special interests and activists is throwing the baby out with the bath water. Yes politicians get elected locally promising all sorts of things but state and federal laws and mandates provide an appropriate check and balance. To claim our special interest is

