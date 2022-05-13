ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

PwC aims to be the next name capping a Pittsburgh skyscraper

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4wrq_0fd7ia3H00
PwC aims to be the next name capping a Pittsburgh skyscraper PwC, one of the biggest accounting offices in Pittsburgh, took another step toward putting its name atop One Oxford Centre, Downtown’s third-largest building

PITTSBURGH — It’s literally a sign of the times as PwC, one of the biggest accounting offices in Pittsburgh, took another step toward putting its name atop One Oxford Centre, Downtown’s third-largest building.

Kolano Design Group presented a package of proposed plans for four high wall signs highlighting PwC during a Zoom development activities meeting of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership late on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting was an opportunity for community stakeholders to learn about proposal and provide feedback prior to a hearing on the PwC project by the City Planning Commission — as well as on an unrelated plan to convert five floors of a six-story office building to apartments. It took less than 25 minutes for both presentations and a single objection to the PwC plans.

Indian parents tell son to give them a grandchild or give them $650,000 The couple is suing for $50 million rupees ($650,000 U.S. dollars) if their son and his wife do not have a child within a year. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Rooftop chapels, an underground vault and hidden theater in Downtown Pittsburgh

Discover the secrets of Pittsburgh’s Union Trust Building on this installment of Yinzer Backstage Pass. Chris Lasky and Jeanette Evans of The Davis Companies show Boaz the building’s hidden theater, underground vault, secret mold storage and the usually-off-limits roof on this tour of a Downtown landmark. Check out...
paydayreport.com

Summer Lee’s Organizing Model Has Upended Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee was cruising to victory in a high-profile Pittsburgh-area congressional primary to be held next Tuesday, in the open-seat 12th District replacing longtime Rep. Mike Doyle. That was before big-money groups like AIPAC spent over $2 million against her, with dubious ads painting the progressive candidate as a Trump supporter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

From desert to Disneyland? URA approves Hill grocery financing

The former Shop ‘n Save site at the Centre-Heldman Plaza in the Hill District is slated to become a Salem’s Market & Grill location. (Photo by Rich Lord/PublicSource) Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority also took several steps to back new affordable housing, while questioning rising prices. by Rich...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Pwc#High Wall#Design#Kolano Design Group#Indian#Ncd#Cox Media Group
New Pittsburgh Courier

Fred Logan: The crisis of Black Power, morality, illegal drugs and narcoviolence, Part II

The crisis of drugs and violence is a moral crisis. But Black people have never had the collective power to implement their moral indignation as public policy in the Black community. At the very least, they would have dispersed the rampant outdoor drug markets in their neighborhoods. These open markets with their turf wars, drive-by shootings, street drug robberies, and other outdoor crimes account for much of the disparity between drug related violence in Black and White communities. Thus far, the Pittsburgh police have, despite ever increasing supply-demand pressure, been able to contain much of the city’s white retail drug trade indoors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville man designs 'Monopoly'-themed road rally course

They won’t see Park Place or Boardwalk, but drivers in a May 21 Monopoly-themed road rally through Westmoreland County may pass over some old Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. “The course will head out on a winding route to the Bells Mills covered bridge in (Sewickley and South Huntingdon),” said Bruce Gezon of Murrysville.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Sakura Project shares piece of Japanese culture in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — You don't have to drive very far to take in a special part of Japanese culture in Western Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh Sakura Project has spent more than a decade planting and maintaining hundreds of cherry trees in North Park. The project began in 2007 when members of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler couple in dispute with school district over tax exemption for disabled veterans

Robert Reichle spent three years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war, including 11 months in-country as a combat correspondent for the Stars and Stripes newspaper. Although he was never wounded during his service — and jokes that the only thing he ever killed was a tree — Reichle was exposed to Agent Orange, a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military to clear leaves and vegetation.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wings Over Pittsburgh slated for East Liberty grand opening

EAST LIBERTY, Pa, — Wings Over, a chicken wing chain restaurant with one location so far on Pittsburgh’s South Side, is ready to open its second location in the region. Wings Over Pittsburgh - East Liberty is holding its grand opening on Monday, May 16, at 11 a.m. The new location is at 5923 Baum Blvd., an 1,800-square-foot space that was once the site of a Sola Salon Studio.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews on scene for fire in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that fire crews are on the scene for a fire in Carnegie. The fire is located in the 400 block of Newkirk Street. 911 said the call for the fire came in at 9:33 p.m. There are no reported...
CARNEGIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New firm to add jobs after settling into former JCPenney building site in Lower Burrell

The buyer of the former JCPenney building in Lower Burrell plans to bring some jobs with them after they renovate and settle in to the site, which has sat empty for 17 years. Earlier this week, Schaedler Yesco, an electrical distribution and supply company in O’Hara’s RIDC Park, announced it is buying the nearly 185,000-square-foot building in Burrell Plaza. It plans to open in summer 2023, company officials said.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 13-15

We’ve made it to the weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. The eighth annual Pittonkatonk Mayday Brass BBQ & Potluck music festival is from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Vietnam Veteran’s Pavilion in Schenley Park. It’s a full day of music from local, national, and international performers from Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, and beyond. It began as a branch of the “Honk festivals” welcoming mobile marching bands from across the country.
wtae.com

Impact Day: Rain hits Pittsburgh area on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Monday is an Impact Day in Pittsburgh due to forecasted rain and storms in the area in the morning hours. Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologist Ashley Dougherty said there is an isolated risk for storms to turn severe with damaging wind gusts and the possibility of hail. Low visibility was reported around 7:45 a.m. in downtown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy