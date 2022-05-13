PwC aims to be the next name capping a Pittsburgh skyscraper PwC, one of the biggest accounting offices in Pittsburgh, took another step toward putting its name atop One Oxford Centre, Downtown’s third-largest building

PITTSBURGH — It’s literally a sign of the times as PwC, one of the biggest accounting offices in Pittsburgh, took another step toward putting its name atop One Oxford Centre, Downtown’s third-largest building.

Kolano Design Group presented a package of proposed plans for four high wall signs highlighting PwC during a Zoom development activities meeting of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership late on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting was an opportunity for community stakeholders to learn about proposal and provide feedback prior to a hearing on the PwC project by the City Planning Commission — as well as on an unrelated plan to convert five floors of a six-story office building to apartments. It took less than 25 minutes for both presentations and a single objection to the PwC plans.

Indian parents tell son to give them a grandchild or give them $650,000 The couple is suing for $50 million rupees ($650,000 U.S. dollars) if their son and his wife do not have a child within a year. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group