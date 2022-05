WYOMING – The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame announced its 36 new inductees for the Class of 2021, which includes six inductees from Sublette County. Charles Leonard Priebe of Pinedale, Milford Byron “Mike” Steele of Boulder/Pinedale, Ivan Samuel “Pete” Hoagland of Big Piney, Carl Philip “Red” Mathisen of Daniel/Cora, Thomas Daniel O’Neil Sr. of Big Piney and Kent Snedicor of Daniel will all be inducted during the awards ceremony at the Little America in Cheyenne on Sept. 23-24. Bob Lucas and Jim Maher of Jackson will also be inducted from the region.

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO