The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department is working to investigate the cause of a fire thar engulfed a popular Thibodaux restaurant on Sunday. At 1:48 p.m., firefighters were called to the Alumni Grill in the 1100 block of La. Highway 1. The first unit arrived on the scene at 1:51 p.m., and reported heavy fire and smoke showing from a rear attached structure and also very heavy smoke showing from the main structure of the business.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO