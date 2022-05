WYOMING – The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is organizing two Animal Mortality Composting Seminars to be held on May 26 in Sundance and June 1 in Bridger Valley. With landfills across the state closing and shifting operations toward regionalization, the DEQ realizes there may be more questions on how to appropriately manage dead animals and offal or visceral generated at meat processors or slaughterhouses.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO