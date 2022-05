MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 700 block of Harold Street. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 9:01a.m. Saturday. It was reported that 27-year-old Damian Devonta Felton Sr. was fatally wounded by a gunshot wound while he was outside of his residence. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO