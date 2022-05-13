ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Dogfish Head rolls out Fermentation Engastration, the ‘turducken of beers’

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xrqck_0fd7hhC900

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Sam Calagione and the brewers at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery have never been afraid to explore the weird side of beer. But they might have outdone themselves this time.

On Friday, Dogfish Head released Fermentation Engastration, which it calls “the turducken of beers.” The brew draws inspiration from a rose-scented sake, a honey and date mead, a bittersweet hard cider, a Muscat wine, and a rustic farmhouse ale.

“Essentially, it's five separate threads of beer, each of them kind of inspired by a different recognizably traditional fermented beverage,” says Calagione. “To me, this is like an adult gobstopper [candy].”

Just 1,000 bottles of this brewing amalgamation, which was made in conjunction with Gastro Obscura, are being released nationwide, with sales happening exclusively on GiveThemBeer.com, a craft beer gift basket retailer. A 500 ml bottle will run $25.

Fortune had an opportunity to try Fermentation Engastration earlier this week, and it’s certainly an incredibly complex beverage. The sake notes hit your tongue first, followed by the sweetness of the mead. The cider and wine elements didn’t stand out to me personally, but those could have been helping push the mead’s honey sweetness to the top of my palate. Finally, the earthy farmhouse ale tastes ride the finish.

It's far from Dogfish Head’s first mad scientist brewing concoction. The brewer has made beer with the same ingredients that are found in pepper spray, maple syrup and roasted chicory in the past. And in 1999, it introduced World Wide Stout, which at the time boasted the highest AVB of any beer ever sold.

It's a beer whose tastes evolve as it warms. And at 10% ABV, notes Calagione, it will cellar well. (He recommends pairing it with an actual turducken—or, if that’s not something you make, it will work well with a turkey burger.)

While it’s an incredibly small-batch beer for the brewer, it took up a lot of real estate in the company’s brewery, as each element has to be fermented and brewed separately, with some taking much longer than others.

“[Beyond] square footage of our brewery, I don't know if there's been a project that's taken this much time,” says Calagione. ”I'd say anywhere from three and a half or four months for the [sake-inspired thread] to two and a half or three weeks for the saison.”

While Fermentation Engastration is a very limited-edition beer now, Calagione isn’t ruling out making it again, perhaps as early as around the Thanksgiving period, though that’s just a thought right now.

“We haven't like set a production date yet, mostly because [head brewer] Mark Safarik would punch me in the face if I say we're committing to tie up fermenters up again that soon,” he says. “But…if if there's a big response to folks that really wanted it, but didn't get to try it on this batch, we’re ready to be able to do another batch, at least of this scale, in time for Thanksgiving. It's not on our production schedule yet, but we'd be excited to make this liquid again, I'd say that.”

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Coors' Unexpected New Beverage Is Made For The Breakfast Table

The ever-growing field of dairy alternative products is, well, constantly growing! GlobeNewswire reports that the global industry is expected to reach $47.95 billion in 2028, which is up from $19.79 billion in 2020. This is a growth of 11.7%. This includes sales of all types of alternative products, like cheese, milk, yogurt, and ice cream options featuring oats, coconut, soy, rice, almond, and hemp. The truth about oat milk and other options is that they're healthy for you, too. These alternatives are ideal for people whose bodies either can't tolerate dairy or those who've adopted a vegan lifestyle for other reasons.
DRINKS
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities breweries add coffee to the menu

A new kind of brew is taking over Twin Cities breweries. Driving the news: Instead of sitting empty until late afternoon, breweries across the metro have begun adding in-house coffee shops. Why it matters: The coffee component gives breweries added revenue at a time of the day when they're usually dark. Plus: It gives remote workers and networkers more spots to go, and breweries often have spacious interiors and lots of natural light. State of play: Wild Mind Ales, BlackStack Brewing and Venn Brewing serve drip and specialty coffees in the morning, with beans roasted in-house or sourced from other...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Fermented#Turducken#Engastration#Fermentation#Food Drink#Gastro Obscura
Popculture

Beer Recall Issued

A popular beer has just been recalled after it was found to pose "a possible health risk." Lidl GB on April 30 voluntarily recalled Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%. The popular beer, sold throughout the United Kingdom, was pulled from shelves after it was determined Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% contains sulphur dioxide, which was not declared on the label, meaning the beverage poses a health risk to those with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.
DRINKS
The Guardian

Coffee bad, red wine good? Top food myths busted

We’re being bombarded with conflicting advice on what we should and shouldn’t put into our bodies. Finally, here are the definitive answers, according to the experts. Modern nutritional science is only a hundred years old, so it’s no surprise that we’re constantly bamboozled by new and competing information about what to put into our bodies – or that we sometimes cling to reassuringly straightforward food myths which may no longer be true. In a world where official dietary advice seems to change all the time, and online opinions are loud and often baseless, we ask eight food and drink experts to cut through the noise and tell it like it is.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Beer in America

About 75% if the people who drink in America drink beer. That averages two gallons of beer consumed by each American each year. The beer industry has been dominated by large brands like Bud Light, but niche brewery products are often considered better–at least in the views of experts. Over the past couple decades, craft […]
DRINKS
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Be Doing at the Farmers Market This Time of Year, According to Chefs

Chefs know their way around the farmers market. They’re shopping for ingredients multiple times a week. And they’re constantly tasting samples and talking to vendors about their crops. We were curious to learn more about their expertise in navigating these markets. So, of course, we asked! We chatted with three chefs who frequent their local farmers markets. They shared some of their best tips for shopping at the markets this time of year. Let’s take a look!
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SPY

No This Isn’t Beer, It’s Liquid Death Mineral Water Coming to “Murder My Thirst”

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When I first saw a can of Liquid Death it was clutched in the hands of one of my favorite YouTubers, who was casually sipping it while vlogging in the car. If you haven’t seen a can of Liquid Death you should know, it looks a LOT like a craft beer can, and I was mystified that this very public figure would post a video of himself drinking and driving. Turns out, he wasn’t....
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Finless Foods Announces Pokè Style Plant-Based Tuna

Finless Foods, a plant-based alternative seafood company, has launched a vegan pokè-style tuna. It is available across the United States nationwide to purchase through Gordon Food Service, and later this month the company will attend and give samples of the new pokè tuna at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) show in Chicago.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

No more ¥100 sushi: conveyor belt sushi restaurant Sushiro to raise prices

It was only a matter of time. As the prices of food and other daily essentials have been going up since April, we’re slowly seeing an increase in restaurant prices, too. Popular conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro, known for its affordable ¥100 sushi plates, will be increasing the prices of its dishes at outlets nationwide from Saturday October 1.
RESTAURANTS
Fortune

Fortune

128K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy