Bullfrog North Ramp Will Become Operable at Elevation 3525 Feet. : Lake Powell’s water level is slowly rising. As of May 12, the current water level is 3523.71. The National Park Service anticipates that small, motorized vessels will be able to launch and retrieve from the left side of the ramp at 3525 feet. The ramp will be available for launch and retrieval of large vessels once lake levels reach 3529 or higher. Updates to follow as conditions change. The lake elevation is available on the park’s Changing Lake Levels webpage at https://go.nps.gov/LPlake or at https://lakepowell.water-data.com/

PAGE, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO