ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Here’s where you might be able to find baby formula in Alabama

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkmAC_0fd7fYhY00

ALABAMA (WHNT) – Running short on baby formula? The Alabama Department of Public Health said there are alternative options.

Suggestions include checking other retailers across the state, specifically small stores, larger chain stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, and others.

CVS, Walgreens limiting sales of baby formula amid shortage

ADPH officials added that medical providers may have samples they can distribute, as well as local food banks. Other suggestions included trying a different brand (including generic, store brands), switching to a ready-to-feed product, or switching to a liquid concentrate if parents can’t find powdered formula.

As a note, the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) offices at local county health departments do not store routine infant formula, nor does ADPH.

ADPH and the Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AL-AAP) strongly encourage breastfeeding where possible, but understand there are barriers to the practice for some parents.

AL-AAP President Dr. Katrina Skinner advised parents not to do the following:

What caused the baby formula shortage?
  • Dilute the formula with extra water – this can lead to dehydration, weight loss, and seizures
  • Make homemade formula
  • Use cow’s milk
  • Give babies plant-based milk

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, ADPH Northern District Chief Medical Officer, also had a few warnings about alternative formula sources.

Families should use caution when purchasing formula from internet sellers outside of well-known distributors. Purchasing formula from overseas can be dangerous as these formulas are not regulated by the FDA.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, ADPH

Stubblefield said while ADPH doesn’t have hard data on the extent of the shortage in Alabama, supply chain and labor shortages were already straining production. With a large recall of several major formula brands manufactured by Abbott Nutrition, production was strained further and shortages began.

Infant formula shortages have worsened, retail data indicates

Skinner said donor milk is safe so long as standard guidelines are followed; recommending donor milk banks, where milk is screened to make sure it’s okay for consumption. Skinner suggested parents follow up with their child’s doctor or healthcare provider to discuss safe alternatives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
The Cullman Tribune

As infant formula shortage continues, Alabama pediatricians advise against diluting infant formula

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — News reports abound about the current shortage of infant formula facing families across the nation and in Alabama, due to supply chain issues and a recall of products by one of the largest producers of infant formula in the United States.   “Although the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) does not have hard data on the extent of the shortage in Alabama, it is our understanding that the issue is related to several factors,” said Wes Stubblefield, MD, MPH, FAAP, ADPH District Medical officer. “Due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, manufacturers were already experiencing strained...
ALABAMA STATE
WFLA

‘The people of Alabama deserve a lot better than you’: Comedian John Oliver blasts AL governor, transgender law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A popular comedian used his HBO show to criticize Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama’s new law banning gender-affirming medication for transgender youth in the state Sunday night. On the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” host John Oliver directed attention to Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
aces.edu

Alabama Cottage Food Law: Basic Rules and Regulations

The Alabama Cottage Food Law went into effect in 2014 and was revised in 2021. The law states that individuals can produce certain nonhazardous foods in their homes. The new law defines a cottage food as a non-potentially hazardous food that has been prepared in a person’s home that does not require time and temperature control for safety. The law excludes products that use meat, poultry, or fish.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Formulas#Baby Formula#The Women Infant#Children#Adph Northern District
AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
alreporter.com

Opinion | Playing dangerous games with children’s lives

We’ve been here no telling how many times. Alabama loves “tilting at windmills.” Championing terrible “lost causes.” Digging holes the state can’t get out of. Trying to “put makeup on a pig” and calling it “good legislation.”. Yes, as some of...
ALABAMA STATE
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Tiffin MotorHomes in Franklin County, Alabama, is looking to add to its team. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited the company on May 9 to recognize Tiffin for its contributions to helping make 2021 successful. Alabama had its second-most productive year for economic development in the...
RED BAY, AL
styleblueprint.com

She Helps Alabamians Through Their Toughest Times

Each year in the United States, one in five adults experiences a mental health crisis. Additionally, one of every eight emergency department visits by an adult involves mental illness or substance use. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the help they need. In fact, each year, 60 percent of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment. Alabama currently ranks fiftieth of 51 states (including D.C.) in statewide access to mental health care. For Dr. Sabrina Scott, these staggering statistics aren’t just facts and figures. They’re a call to action.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Wild hogs wreaking havoc on Alabama wildlife

Feral swine are a well-known menace to farmers and large landowners, but new research is showing that Alabama’s wild hogs can also take a toll on the state’s wildlife. Researchers at Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System are investigating the impacts these pigs can have on streams and rivers, as well as populations of commercially important animals like white-tail deer and wild turkeys.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy