Lancaster, OH

Ohio troopers: Wrong-way drivers cause four-car crash

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

LANCASTER, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying two drivers who caused a serious crash in Central Ohio on Wednesday.

The four-car crash happened in a construction zone on state Route 37 in Fairfield County shortly after 3 p.m.

A 911 caller reported a black Dodge sedan and a red Dodge pickup were driving north on a closed roadway, which caused southbound traffic to suddenly stop. It resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

Two people, a 65-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, were taken to hospitals.

The state patrol said the drivers of the two Dodge vehicles left the scene.

Video from a witness showed the two vehicles going the wrong way on the closed road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Post at 740-654-1523.

