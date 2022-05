This weekend, the North Carolina women’s rowing team traveled to Clemson, S.C., to compete in the ACC Championship regatta against some of the top teams in the country. At 8:05 a.m. on Friday, the competition began with two Third Varsity Eight heats. In this event, the Tar Heels went up against Notre Dame, Clemson and No. 14 Duke, but fell short as they came in at fourth place.

