Edina, MN

Edina residents can drop off downed trees, branches for free

Sun Current
Sun Current
 3 days ago

Edina residents with downed trees and broken branches from recent storms may dispose of them for free May 13-16 at a city dump site, according to a city news release.

Residents can drop off trees and branches across from the Braemar Golf Dome, 7420 Braemar Blvd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, through Monday, May 16. Residents must show a photo ID with a current Edina address at the drop-off site. Commercial haulers must be accompanied by the resident for whom they are working.

Trees and branches cannot be bagged, boxed or bundled. If they are, they must be removed from their container before being left. Stumps, leaves, mulch and other wood scraps cannot be left.

The city urges drivers to approach the tree dump site from the west as they must turn right to enter. Drivers will also exit right onto Braemar Boulevard.

Because of anticipated traffic on Braemar Boulevard, the compost and tree giveaway scheduled for this weekend in the parking lot of the Braemar Golf Dome has been postponed to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4-5.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department, 952-826-0376.

Comments / 0

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities.

