The drop in humidity is a big treat after several hot and humid days. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature breezy and comfortable weather with highs in the 70s (still above average for mid May). The breeze will pick up in the afternoon, gusting 30-35 mph this afternoon and around 25 mph tomorrow afternoon. A wave of energy will pass through the atmosphere this afternoon and evening and trigger some partly cloudy skies, but the air is probably too dry for any rain. Sunshine will rule all day Wednesday!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 MINUTES AGO