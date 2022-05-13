Atlanta's pilot guaranteed income program | I.M.P.A.C.T update

We are in a moment in time when we can transform our region with a world-class transit network thanks in large part to the $1.3 trillion federal infrastructure investment, but for a reason that makes little sense virtually every proposed transit line being proposed for metro Atlanta has switched from being heavy or light rail to “bus rapid transit,” or BRT.
ATLANTA — MARTA is now testing its rideshare program in new neighborhoods, providing options when it comes to public transportation. In March, MARTA Reach began operations in three areas of metro Atlanta. The program has expanded on the east and west side and will eventually grow on the north and southside.
It’s graduation season in Atlanta, and Slutty Vegan founder Aisha “Pinky” Cole gave a rousing commencement address this weekend at her alma mater, Clark Atlanta University, that ended with the restaurateur gifting graduates with their own LLC (limited liability corporation). Cole partnered with Varo Bank to present...
From the time he was a little boy, high school junior Devon Willis knew he wanted to be a commercial airline pilot. He’s about to begin the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport’s summer youth program, to get one step closer to his dream. “Flight was always interesting to me, ... about...
(APN) ATLANTA – After admitting in court documents that several of the official minutes of past Committee Meetings of the Atlanta City Council fail to meet the minimum vote recording requirements of the Georgia Open Meetings Act, on Monday, May 16, 2022, the Council will consider legislation that pretends, but fails, to address the issue.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced on May 11 that the city of Atlanta will invest $58.7 million in the development of housing, preventing evictions, and addressing homelessness. According to a news release from city officials, the commitment of $58.7 million toward housing is one of Atlanta’s largest-ever single-year housing investments....
The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm announced Monday the team’s largest service initiative, a commitment to rally the community for a Million Meal Pack event on Saturday, July 16 at State Farm Arena. The organizations are seeking more than 5,000 volunteers to help assemble one million meals that will...
Today is the final day for Georgia residents who qualify to apply for a UBI program that pays residents $850 per month for two years. The program is called Her Hands and offers months payments for two years that help 650 Black women who are at or below the poverty level.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As the baby formula shortage continues nationally, Metro Atlanta moms are sticking together and helping each other find formula and breastmilk. “There was a bit of panic, as to what are we going to do to feed our child,” said dad Amar Mohan. An increasingly common...
The Atlanta Preservation Center has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant to fund emergency maintenance to one of the city’s oldest school buildings. The National Park Service announced May 11 it was awarding an African American Civil Rights grant to the preservation center. The grant will support emergency and essential work at the English Avenue Elementary School […]
Monty Bruell Joins Oaklyn Consulting to Lead Atlanta-Based Advisory Practice for Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses. Oaklyn Consulting, a Chattanooga-based mergers, acquisitions and capital-raising consulting firm, announced today that Monty Bruell has joined the firm as a partner. He will be based in Atlanta. Bruell, who will focus on serving the...
Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta for Memorial Day? Are friends and family coming and need Atlanta activities? Look no further, I have got you covered. Here is your Atlanta Memorial Day weekend guide filled with fun activities for any mood.
ATLANTA — The elected heads of Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties have signed an agreement aimed at piggybacking mass transit on toll lanes to be added to the Top End of Interstate 285. The four counties will work with MARTA, the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, the Georgia Department...
ATLANTA — Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., who is convicted for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl and the kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old girl, has chosen his last meal. The 68-year-old man requested four hamburgers, four French fries, two vanilla milkshakes, four sodas, an eight-piece...
THIS Sunday is the final day to apply for Georgia's guaranteed income program called Her Hands. The new program will provide monthly payments of $850 for two years to over 650 Black women who are at or below two times the federal poverty line. The $13million partnership between the Georgia...
ATLANTA — Local advocacy groups are working to engage their communities in smaller races happening across the state. The Asian American Advocacy Fund is one of them. The organization was founded four years ago. Executive Director Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood said the organization's purpose is to advocate for Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiians in Georgia.
Booker T. Washington, founder, and chief executive officer of South Park Cottages located in College Park, Georgia, is the visionary behind the first African American developed micro-home community in the U.S. Starting his minority real estate development career in 2017, Booker has developed, fixed, and flipped, single-family new constructions and...
Abortion rally in downtown Atlanta draws hundreds of protesters. Hundreds show up for abortion rally in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds show up for abortion rally in downtown Atlanta. Eye on Today 5/14/22. Updated: May. 14, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT. Eye on Today 5/14/22. A taste of the Mediterranean with Gypsy...
EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a 2020 report as we celebrated her birthday with the Atlanta Hawks. A woman known to the 11Alive community died Friday, her family announced. She was 104-years-old. East Point native Pauline Beasley was featured a number...
Hear from Atlanta's very own Ryan Cameron as he talks the Ryan Cameron Foundation and how Majic 107.5 listeners can win $1,000. Cameron says his foundation has partnered with Ashley Furniture's Hope To Dream Foundation where dozens of beds will be given away on May 22.
