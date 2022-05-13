Tandem Tour is coming to Pocatello on Saturday for high school students

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is offering $5,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in a recent homicide. The sheriff’s office has been investigating the death of Jefferson County resident Morey Pelton since his body was found Friday at the Lane Clark Hill Rest Area on U.S. Highway 26, near Ririe. Deputies are asking anyone who was in the area between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday to come forward. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, did not say how deputies determined Pelton’s death was a homicide or if Pelton had any visible injuries when he was found. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 1-833-445-2092, or through dispatch at 208-529-1200.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO