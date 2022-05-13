Tandem Tour is coming to Pocatello on Saturday for high school students

Joan Lax Falter Lax Joan Falter Lax left this world on Thursday, January 14, 2022 in Mission Viejo, California. Joan was born in Pocatello, Idaho on July 15, 1949. She spent her childhood there and she graduated from Pocatello High School. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Deana and Bill Falter, her former husband, Bob Lax, and her brother, Kim Falter. Joan leaves behind her son, Darren Lax, with whom she lived in recent years, his daughters Madison and Cassidy, and her son, Rob, his wife Kelly and his daughters Alyssa and Amanda. She is survived also by her sister, Paula Falter Divine and her children, Todd Andersen and Kristin Andersen Crow, and Joan's uncle, Bill Cottle of Idaho Falls. Joan was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and niece. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Her Life to be determined.
