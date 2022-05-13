ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Tandem Tour is coming to Pocatello on Saturday for high school students

By Association of Idaho Cities
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — The Tandem Tour is 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave. and is free for high school students...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Celebration of life for Jaxson Lamprecht to be held Thursday

POCATELLO — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 19, for Jaxson Lamprecht, who passed away May 7 of natural causes. Lamprecht was the well known co-owner of Fifth Street Bagelry in Pocatello. The celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fifth Street Bagelry, 559 S. Fifth Ave. The event is open to the public. Fifth Street Bagelry will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in preparation for the celebration of life.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Registration for Southeast Idaho Youth Football League now open

POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Youth Football League is now accepting registration forms for the upcoming 2022 football season. Forms are for players who will be in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades in the fall (2022-2023 school year). Teams fill quickly, so don’t wait. Forms are available...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial returns for 18th year in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial is set to return to Pocatello for the 18th year in a row. The memorial will be held at Century High School’s soccer fields from Friday, May 27, until Memorial Day, May 30. “We hope that everyone will find some time during their Memorial Day weekend to stop by and pay tribute to the men and women who have died while serving...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Quail Ridge Assisted Living named a U.S. News Best Senior Living Community

POCATELLO — Quail Ridge Assisted Living, a premier senior living community, was recently named a 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Assisted Living Community. The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data. The ratings are based on such factors as community and activities, food and dining, caregiving and management, and staffing for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Education
Idaho State Journal

Spirit of the Waters Totem Pole Journey comes to Fort Hall on Wednesday

FORT HALL — Two traveling totem poles are circulating around various stops throughout the Pacific Northwest. On Wednesday, one of them will make a stop at the Fort Hall Reservation. The journey is an Indigenous-led effort to raise awareness for the movement to remove the Snake River dams and restore the salmon runs to health. The community is welcome to join the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on this special day.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Rendezvous Center to be renamed after Richard and Connie Bowen

POCATELLO — The Rendezvous Center at Idaho State University will be rededicated in honor of Richard L. and Connie S. Bowen at a reception Friday at 3 p.m. All are invited. A brief program will take place on the east patio of the Rendezvous Center near Cadet Field. Light refreshments will be served, and tours of the Rendezvous Center will be available for anyone interested.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

There are lots to do at the Bannock County Event Center this summer. Bring the family to a showing of Movies at the Port, Pocatello Downs horse races and much more!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pocatello High School#Highschool#The Tandem Tour#N 7th Ave
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian airlifted to local hospital after being struck by semi on Interstate 86 in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating an incident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, on I-86 at milepost 37, in American Falls. A 67 year old male from Pocatello was driving westbound on I-86 in a 2012 Peterbuilt semi truck when the truck struck a 42 year old male from Pocatello who was on foot on the roadway. The pedestrian was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the lanes. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Idaho State Journal

Interviews for Caribou County magistrate judge to be held Friday

SODA SPRINGS — The 6th Judicial District Magistrates Commission will conduct interviews of candidates for the magistrate judge to succeed the Honorable David R. Kress Friday at the Caribou County Courthouse, 159 S. Main St. in Soda Springs, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The candidate names and interview schedule are...
Idaho State Journal

Mariani, Osborn, Whitmer honored with Coach of the Year awards

Each year, the Idaho State Coaches Association presents a coach from each sport out of the entire state with a Distinguished Coach of the Year Award. The fifth district landed three coaches on the awards list: Highland football coach Gino Mariani, Highland tennis coach Ron Osborn and Pocatello cross country coach Shannon Whitmer. Here are bios on each coach, courtesy of the assocation. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sheriff's office offers $5,000 reward for tips in homicide investigation

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is offering $5,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in a recent homicide. The sheriff’s office has been investigating the death of Jefferson County resident Morey Pelton since his body was found Friday at the Lane Clark Hill Rest Area on U.S. Highway 26, near Ririe. Deputies are asking anyone who was in the area between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday to come forward. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, did not say how deputies determined Pelton’s death was a homicide or if Pelton had any visible injuries when he was found. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 1-833-445-2092, or through dispatch at 208-529-1200.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lax, Joan Falter

Joan Lax Falter Lax Joan Falter Lax left this world on Thursday, January 14, 2022 in Mission Viejo, California. Joan was born in Pocatello, Idaho on July 15, 1949. She spent her childhood there and she graduated from Pocatello High School. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Deana and Bill Falter, her former husband, Bob Lax, and her brother, Kim Falter. Joan leaves behind her son, Darren Lax, with whom she lived in recent years, his daughters Madison and Cassidy, and her son, Rob, his wife Kelly and his daughters Alyssa and Amanda. She is survived also by her sister, Paula Falter Divine and her children, Todd Andersen and Kristin Andersen Crow, and Joan's uncle, Bill Cottle of Idaho Falls. Joan was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and niece. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Her Life to be determined.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Polls open for May 2022 primary election tomorrow

POCATELLO — Tuesday is Election Day for the May 2022 primary election, in which voters will have a chance to cast their ballots for county, legislative state and congressional races. Dozens of polling places will be open across Bannock County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. To find your polling place, call the Bannock County Elections Office at 208-236-7333, or visit bannockcounty.us/elections. Late elections results on Tuesday night could cause a delay in the delivery of the Idaho State Journal print edition on Wednesday morning, but up-to-date results will be available at idahostatejournal.com.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Flying Y interchange in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a crash on the Flying Y interchange in north Pocatello. The man was injured after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle left the roadway around 4 p.m. Sunday while he was entering Interstate 86 westbound from Interstate 15's southbound lanes. His motorcycle came to a stop about 25 yards from the roadway. The man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by state police.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities searching for those responsible for murdering local man

The investigation into the homicide death of 36 year old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County continues and Detectives are following up on a number of leads. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for tips and information from anyone who was in the area of the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe between the hours of 8 pm on Thursday May 12th and 6:30 am on Friday May 13th. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy