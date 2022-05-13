ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins star Sidney Crosby out for Game 6 vs. Rangers

By Gavin Lee
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is believed to be suffering from concussion symptoms. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without captain Sidney Crosby for a pivotal Game 6 against the New York Rangers after he suffered an upper-body injury on Wednesday night. Head coach Mike Sullivan explained that Crosby is in a “good place” in his recovery, and the injured forward did skate on his own Friday.

Additionally, the Penguins updated the status of a few other injured players. Brian Dumoulin is still working through his off-ice recovery and his status has not changed, while Rickard Rakell is now considered a game-time decision. Tristan Jarry, who has been skating the last little while, will not play Friday, meaning it’s Louis Domingue’s net for at least one more game.

If there was ever a time for pending free agents Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang to put a stamp on the first-round series, it’s Friday night in an all-important chance to eliminate the Rangers. On home ice, the Penguins will have to find a way past Hart Trophy nominee Igor Shesterkin once again, as the Rangers will put him back in the net after securing the win in Game 5. It’s been an up-and-down series for the Rangers goaltender, who has allowed 19 goals in five games but still has a save percentage of .905 as the Penguins continue to rack up shots.

