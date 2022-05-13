HeartThreads: Reed and Anthony

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY TALLCHIEF TERRITORY HOME OF NATIVE PRIDE) May is Foster Care Month and the It Takes A Tribe - A Foster Care Service Project is raising funds to help children in foster or kinship care. If you'd like to support the great work It Takes a Tribe - A Foster Care Service Project is doing in our community, you can stop by their donation program at the Native Pride Travel Plaza in Irving or head to their website at www.jcsenecafoundation.org. You can also join their Facebook Group by searching "It Takes A Tribe" to make donations and to find out more about all of the projects they are involved in. Don't forget the JCSF Golf Tournament is happening on August 15th.

