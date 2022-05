Givenchy and Disney are gearing up for the release of its first-ever collaboration between the luxury house and the beloved entertainment company. While not much has been revealed regarding the limited-edition collection designed by the creative director, Matthew M. Williams, the luxury fashion house has released a few short teaser videos that highlight four iconic Disney films. In one of the spotlight videos, audiences are invited to take a trip down memory lane and remember, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a prominent animated character in many short films in the ’20s and ’30s. The others showcase Bambi the young fawn, the dogs from 101 Dalmations and characters Olaf and Elsa from Frozen II.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 HOURS AGO