WESTLAKE, Ohio – Challenging young people to get out and try new equipment for their physical health isn’t just for those without disabilities. Youth Challenge of Westlake took out kids with disabilities on May 4 to try some new equipment that could make big changes in their day to day lives. The organization is a member of the Move United Network that began in 1976 as an organization that provided sports and recreation opportunities for children with any disabilities. Examples include cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, blindness, amputees, as well as other groups with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome and Autism Spectrum Disorder, Garr said.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO