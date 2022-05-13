ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Music in the Morning: Calder Allen

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusician Calder Allen performs his song "Bend of...

Downtown Mural Tour: Explore downtown Austin through art

AUSTIN, Texas - The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation has put together a self-guided tour map of inspirational and iconic murals in and around downtown Austin. Art enthusiasts can follow the map by bike, foot, scooter, or car. The foundation’s mission is to ignite the potential of downtown—through art and creative...
AUSTIN, TX
16-year-old who drove through Texas tornado in red pickup truck joins 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas teen whose truck was flipped by a tornado will help celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Click It or Ticket" at the Texas State Capitol. Riley Leon was driving his pickup truck home after a job interview in March 2022 when he found himself in the middle of a tornado. A storm chaser caught the instance on camera, and the video of Leon's truck being swept away by a tornado went viral.
AUSTIN, TX
Community mourns murdered cyclist

Friends and family are still shocked after the murder of an up-and-coming cyclist last week in Austin. We're learning more about Moriah Wilson and the legacy she left behind.
AUSTIN, TX
Bend, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
La Mujer 2022: A Celebration of Women in Austin

To the women who inspire us! The festival highlighting Latina women in central Texas happening today at the Mexican American Cultural Center. Fox 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow got a preview of what to expect.
AUSTIN, TX
More record-high temperatures expected across sweltering South

AUSTIN, Texas - Dozens of record-high temperatures are expected to be broken across the South this week as temperatures remain in the 90s and 100s. Many areas across the South have had daytime high temperatures in the 90s for more than a week, and it looks as though that trend will continue at least for another week.
AUSTIN, TX
CapMetro seeking visual artists to create original artwork for MetroArt program

AUSTIN, Texas - Calling all Austin-area visual artists! CapMetro is looking for artists for its MetroArt program to create original artwork on vehicles, at transit centers and in neighborhoods. Artists living and working in the Austin Metro service area are eligible to apply for the artist pool. Projects done in...
AUSTIN, TX
Isolated storms and strong winds possible

This afternoon isolated storms are possible northwest of the Austin area. While no severe weather is expected, strong winds are likely. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AUSTIN, TX
Kyle business recovering after fire destroys all its inventory

KYLE, Texas - A business in Kyle is recovering after a fire destroyed almost all of its inventory last week. Charred and burnt items are all that is left behind Damon Fogley’s business, Uncharted Adventures. "It is somewhat heartbreaking to see a business that you put so much effort...
KYLE, TX
1 adult, 1 child injured in rollover crash on US 290

AUSTIN, Texas - One adult and one child were injured following a rollover crash in Austin Monday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 2:38 p.m., a rollover crash happened at 9600 E US 290 near Johnny Morris Road. It was later reported that an adult with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries,...
AUSTIN, TX
Pflugerville ISD food services offers free summer meals for children

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Pflugerville ISD and Aramark Food Services have partnered up to offer lunch to children this summer through the USDA summer meals program. This summer, Aramark Food Services will be providing free lunch meals to children at select Pflugerville ISD campuses. Any child under the age of 18 may come and eat.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

