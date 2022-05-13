Music in the Morning: Calder Allen

AUSTIN, Texas - The cycling community is mourning after the death of 25-year-old rising star Anna Moriah Wilson. Wilson was found dead a friend's home in East Austin on Wednesday. According to cycling magazine Velo, Wilson was in Texas ahead of Saturday's Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation has put together a self-guided tour map of inspirational and iconic murals in and around downtown Austin. Art enthusiasts can follow the map by bike, foot, scooter, or car. The foundation’s mission is to ignite the potential of downtown—through art and creative...
AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas teen whose truck was flipped by a tornado will help celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Click It or Ticket" at the Texas State Capitol. Riley Leon was driving his pickup truck home after a job interview in March 2022 when he found himself in the middle of a tornado. A storm chaser caught the instance on camera, and the video of Leon's truck being swept away by a tornado went viral.
To the women who inspire us! The festival highlighting Latina women in central Texas happening today at the Mexican American Cultural Center. Fox 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow got a preview of what to expect.
AUSTIN, Texas - Dozens of record-high temperatures are expected to be broken across the South this week as temperatures remain in the 90s and 100s. Many areas across the South have had daytime high temperatures in the 90s for more than a week, and it looks as though that trend will continue at least for another week.
AUSTIN, Texas - Calling all Austin-area visual artists! CapMetro is looking for artists for its MetroArt program to create original artwork on vehicles, at transit centers and in neighborhoods. Artists living and working in the Austin Metro service area are eligible to apply for the artist pool. Projects done in...
AUSTIN, Texas - With Texas power plants going offline - and ERCOT urging us to conserve energy - the hot weather is already putting a strain on our state's power grid. So what's going on here - and will the grid be able to handle even hotter weather this summer?
KYLE, Texas - A business in Kyle is recovering after a fire destroyed almost all of its inventory last week. Charred and burnt items are all that is left behind Damon Fogley’s business, Uncharted Adventures. "It is somewhat heartbreaking to see a business that you put so much effort...
AUSTIN, Texas - One adult and one child were injured following a rollover crash in Austin Monday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 2:38 p.m., a rollover crash happened at 9600 E US 290 near Johnny Morris Road. It was later reported that an adult with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is experiencing a life-saving crisis in medium-to-large adult dogs and is asking the community for help. The WCRAS has taken in 200 more dogs, creating a critical issue as they have run out of space to house adult dogs....
LEON COUNTY, Texas - The search continues for an inmate who assaulted a bus driver and escaped while on the way to a medical appointment in Leon County on Thursday. Video shows Texas authorities using horse and canine teams on Sunday, May 15. Authorities are offering a reward of $50,000...
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Pflugerville ISD and Aramark Food Services have partnered up to offer lunch to children this summer through the USDA summer meals program. This summer, Aramark Food Services will be providing free lunch meals to children at select Pflugerville ISD campuses. Any child under the age of 18 may come and eat.
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels Police and New Braunfels Fire Department received a call regarding a possible drowning at approximately 6:05 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Authorities were called to the banks of the Guadalupe River in the 1400 block of Gruene Road. Police say a 28-year-old male from Mexico...
