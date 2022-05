While California has committed billions of dollars to support the mental health of K-12 students, little has been specifically dedicated to children 5 and younger. Advocates say it’s a need that needs to be addressed, and they are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to set aside $250 million in the state budget to support the mental health of infants, toddlers, preschoolers and their parents and caregivers.

