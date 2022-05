BIG RAPIDS – The weather is warm and the fish appear to be biting. In Mecosta County, “we’ve heard our first reports of muskeys they’ve been catching below Rogers Dam,” Tanner Havens of Frank’s Sporting Goods, in Morley, said. “What’s really been big in the past few days around here have been a lot of the panfish. They’ve been catching a lot of bluegills and (crappies) that have been moving up in the shallows in five to seven feet of depth. They’ll move into the beds shortly.”

