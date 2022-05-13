High School Baseball

PRINEVILLE, OR -- A recent drug bust in Crook County highlights the risk illegal marijuan grow operations pose to the region’s water supply. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Sgt. Kent van der Kamp says illicit grows, like the one seized in Juniper Canyon last week, are often found in residential areas. "They’ll just take more than their share of water," he tells KBND News, "A marijuana farm or a marijuana indoor grow requires lots of water. And, they’ll usually just take an abundance of the water leaving nothing in the well or they’ll dry a well."

17 HOURS AGO