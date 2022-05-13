Norm Macdonald recorded standup special before he died — and it’s coming to Netflix
Comedian and actor Norm Macdonald made a secret standup special before he died.
The Hollywood Reporter spoke with his longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra who said Macdonald recorded a one-take performance in his living room.
Hoekstra told the Hollywood Reporter the special was recorded during the pandemic and Macdonald was to go in for a procedure the next day.
Macdonald died in September at age 61. He had battled cancer privately for nine years before his death.
More Popular Stories on WGNTV.com :
- Good Samaritans help ailing driver who was drifting into busy Florida intersection
- Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, says Ashley Judd
- Passenger with no flying experience lands plane in Florida after pilot becomes incapacitated
- Costco members lose access to a benefit after program ends
The program will also include clips of Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade and Molly Shannon discussing Macdonald, USA Today reports.
“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” will be available on Netflix May 30.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 0