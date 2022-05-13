ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento fourth-grade student shared cannabis candies resembling Skittles

By Greta Serrin
KSBW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fourth-grade student handed out cannabis candy that resembled Skittles to other students at a school in Sacramento this week, the Twin Rivers Unified School District told KCRA 3 in a statement. Several students reportedly ate the edible candies. The sharing of the cannabis "Zkittlez" happened Wednesday morning during...

www.ksbw.com

Mountain Democrat

From homeless to Texas

After being addicted to methamphetamine and homeless in Placerville for about 15 years 51-year-old Chuck Boyer says he has turned his life around. A little more than two years ago Boyer’s brother called from Cleveland, Texas, offering to help. His brother provided him a one-way ticket from Sacramento to Texas so he could live with him.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Applications Now Open For $10K Grants For Sacramento Artists

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento artists can now apply for $10,000 grants to help with creating their work. The City of Sacramento opened applications for its “Seeding Creativity” grant program on Monday. A total of 45 artists will be getting $10,000 each. The money comes from the city’s federal relief money received during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This program is an opportunity for us to invest directly in that group at a time when the creative sector is still recovering,” said Creative Economy Manager Megan Van Voorhis in a statement. Artists awarded the money will need to produce a project by the end of the grant period. Artists from around the country and community members will be reviewing the grant applications. City of Sacramento officials encourage mid-career artists with a three-year work history to apply. Applications for the grants will close at 11:59 p.m. on June 20.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: What Should Parents Do If They Can’t Find Their Baby’s Formula?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parents across the country are growing increasingly worried about where their baby’s next bottle will be coming from. More than 43% of the most popular brands are sold out at stores across the nation, according to Datasembly. But what can parents do if they can’t get their hands on their baby’s formula? “This formula shortage is absolutely an emergency for the united states; however, here in California, our supplies of formula are better than in other states across the country,” said Dr. Adrienne Hoyt-Austin. Dr. Hoyt-Austin is a lactation consultant with UC Davis Children’s Hospital, and while she says we...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Sacramento, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Sacramento is California's capitol and a city rich in history, culture, and a plethora of things to amaze you with! "California begins here," as the popular Sacramento adage goes, and after spending some time here, you'll understand why. The coffee market in California's capital has exploded in recent years, with a slew of prominent roasters setting up shop in the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kuic.com

Vacaville Fiesta Days Is Back, May 26th Thru May 30th!

After 2 years of COVID-based restrictions, Fiesta Days in Vacaville is returning – May 26 – 30, 2022! Carnival, Music, Food vendors, and SO MUCH MORE! Come enjoy the rides, bands, dancers, corn dogs and funnel cakes! Catch up with old friends, and make some new ones! We are always “Committed to our Community”! See all the details at http://www.vacavillefiestadays.org.
VACAVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands attend newly expanded 'Country in the Park' at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country in the Parkis back at Cal Expo this weekend. Around 20,000 people attended on Saturday. The major music event has been a staple in Sacramento County for more than two decades. But this year, organizers have added some extra excitement to the mix – including a second day of festivities, as well as carnival rides and games for kids.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Families Beat The Heat At North Natomas Aquatic Center

NATOMAS (CBS)- The North Natomas Aquatic Center was packed with families Saturday as Sacramento hit 91 degrees. The aquatic center opened in April and Saturday was the first day since it opened that temperatures were in the 90’s. Families who lived in the area said the center was an affordable option for the first summer-like day of the year and was located in a spot that made it easy to visit. “Let’s get out and get in the water,” said Gina Wheeler, who visited the aquatic center with her sister and children. Others pointed out it has been two years since a “normal” summer and were quick to bring their children to the water park on the first day that felt like summer. “Nothing has looked like it has the last couple years, nothings been the same, kids are cooped up inside the house, it’s hard to get them outside of the house to do stuff,” said Michael Gergsby, a parent who brought a group to the aquatic center. What does it cost? Youth (2-17 years old) – $5/admissions. Adults (18+) – $7/admission Youth under 2 – free 50m Pool Rec Swim* Wristband – $1 add-on *Must be able to pass a deep-water swim test
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento small businesses brace for minimum wage increase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Small businesses in California are bracing for an accelerated increase to the statewide minimum wage due to inflation. The change expected in January comes as many businesses are still recovering from the pandemic and facing other increasing costs. For businesses with 25 or fewer employees, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'This will not be tolerated'; Antioch mayor fed up with weekend sideshows

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) --  Two suspects were in custody after being tracked to Sacramento County following an illegal Antioch weekend sideshow erupted in violence with spectators attacking a patrol car.On Sunday, an irate Mayor Lamar Thorpe posted video of the attack on his Facebook page and didn't mince words."There were two arrests made, several citations and fines issued," Thorpe posted. "Unfortunately, a patrol car that was being occupied by an officer was damaged by bystanders who threw bottles and other objects at the car. This will not be tolerated.""There is an investigation that is moving beyond just those arrested and those individuals will be held accountable."Thorpe also was set to hold an 11 a.m. news conference to update the investigation. A city spokesman said police responded to a sideshow around 10 p.m. at Lone Tree Way and Bluerock Drive. A second sideshow followed at East 18th and A streets.Authorities said two suspects were pursued by California Highway Patrol and finally arrested in Sacramento County. They were transported back to Martinez where they were booked into county jail on suspicion of reckless evading police and assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Multiple people detained after police pursuit in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said they are investigating a possible link between a fatal shooting and the people they detained Monday following a car chase. According to police, a car led officers on a brief pursuit before being stopped. The chase led to a large police presence at Palisades Drives and Hammer Lane, […]
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Two teens, one adult injured in triple stabbing in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Three people were injured after a stabbing early Sunday morning in Citrus Heights, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department say. Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Citrus Heights Police received 911 calls reporting a stabbing in front of a business in the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Stunning Blood Moon photo over Roseville captured last night by local resident

Roseville, Calif. – While most Roseville residents were hunkered indoors last night, Sarah Fihe was outside enjoying our beautiful weather while gazing into the night sky to capture this magnificent view from west Roseville. This amazing image of May 15th “Blood Moon” was captured. with a telescope and a cell phone.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Bear spotted roaming through Fairfield neighborhood

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is warning residents in the Woodcreek Park neighborhood to be alert after a bear was spotted roaming through the streets. The police department posted to Facebook Saturday after receiving several calls beginning Friday and through Saturday about a bear that had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings in same Stockton neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — There have been two separate deadly shootings, two victims, in the last two months, in the same location, according to the Stockton Police Department. Authorities say the area is known for its gang violence. The latest incident claimed the life of 20-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, whose family...
STOCKTON, CA

