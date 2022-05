CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — The annual Carmel Art Festival wrapped up their final day of the event on Sunday. It’s the first time back after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellen Wilson, Vice President of the Carmel Arts Festival said, “We're back in business now and are now one of the largest running plenary festivals in California. I've heard so much from the painters about how good it is to be back together. They love to come to Carmel, our skyline and our coastline, and so inspiring for them. Carmel, our history is we are an artist colony, so it really means something for them to come back to a place with this artistic heritage, be together, celebrate and just really kind of explore everything that our area has to.”

