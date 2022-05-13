ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Curry reveals how her gut-wrenching memoir is already helping others - as she tells all on the heartbreaking loss of daughter Jaimi

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lisa Curry has revealed that she hopes that her new book will help others who are struggling just like she has.

Her tome, Lisa: A Memoir - 60 Years of Life, Love & Loss, is a raw account of the 59-year-old athlete's difficult life.

'My life's ambition has always been to use my experiences to help others, ever since I was a teenager going to teachers' college,' she told The Daily Telegraph on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGAkQ_0fd7aEXj00
Strong: Lisa Curry (pictured) has revealed that she hopes that her new book will help others who are struggling just like she has

Lisa went on to reveal that she has been 'inundated with messages on social media' from people who have related to her journey.

'The book has only been out for a week and I already know that my lived experiences have helped people in more ways than I ever imagined,' she said.

In the book, the Olympic swimmer shares harrowing new details about her daughter Jaimi Kenny's private struggles prior to her death aged 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXqdy_0fd7aEXj00
Raw: Her tome, Lisa: A Memoir - 60 Years of Life, Love & Loss, is a raw account of the 59-year-old athlete's difficult life

In an extract from her biography, Lisa claims Jaimi was once 'taken advantage of' by a male friend while she was drunk.

The alleged incident occurred in the man's car after he offered to drive her home from a party.

'[Jaimi] was drunk enough to be taken advantage of without being able to put up any resistance, but not so out of it that she didn't remember what had happened,' Lisa wrote in the extract published by The Herald Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ky0Lq_0fd7aEXj00
 Difficult: In the book, the Olympic swimmer shares harrowing new details about her daughter Jaimi Kenny's private struggles prior to her death aged 33. In an extract, Lisa claims Jaimi (left) was once 'taken advantage of' by a male friend while she was drunk

The grieving mother described the incident as a 'complete abuse of trust' and 'yet another hurt in Jaimi's already deeply traumatic and painful life'.

Elsewhere, Lisa shared heartbreaking details of Jaimi's battle with an eating disorder.

The Ironwoman detailed one incident when Jaimi was left in tears after she binged at a buffet on a family cruise.

'She was so disgusted with herself, she'd sit in the corner of the cabin and cry – wail, really – and she'd actually punch herself; she was so angry with herself for doing it, but she couldn't stop. She'd be sobbing, 'I'm so fat!'' Lisa recalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3Q46_0fd7aEXj00
 Struggles: Elsewhere, Lisa shared heartbreaking details of Jaimi's battle with an eating disorder. The Ironwoman detailed one incident when Jaimi was left in tears after she binged at a buffet on a family cruise

Jaimi, Lisa's daughter with former Ironman and Olympic bronze medal winner Grant Kenny, died at Sunshine Coast University Hospital in September 2020. She was 33.

She had been battling alcoholism and an eating disorder for years before her death.

Lisa and Grant, once considered a golden couple of Australian sport, married in 1984, welcomed three children together - son Jett and daughters Jaimi and Morgan - and separated in 2009.

Lifeline: 13 11 14

The Butterfly Foundation: 1800 ED HOPE

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1300 222 222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHMl2_0fd7aEXj00
 Loss: Jaimi, Lisa's daughter with former Ironman and Olympic bronze medal winner Grant Kenny, died at Sunshine Coast University Hospital in September 2020. She was 33

Comments / 1

