Tottenham vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, team news, kick-off time for huge Premier League clash

By James Orr
 3 days ago
TOTTENHAM take on Burnley in their final home game of the season on Sunday buzzing from their 3-0 battering of rivals Arsenal.

Spurs can leapfrog the Gunners - who play at Newcastle on Monday night - into the coveted Champions League fourth place with a point against the Clarets.

Heung-Min Son celebrates Spurs' third in the Arsenal win

Though Burnley are in a relegation battle of their own, and can move three points clear of Leeds with a win.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte substituted top scorer Heung-min Son in the 72nd minute of the win over Arsenal, and has called this weekend's clash against Burnley a "sporting war".

Conte said: "On Sunday, we have to win.

"I ask to our fans to recreate [North London derby's] atmosphere because it was amazing.

"The fans scored one goal. We scored two and one for our fans. It’ll be important on Sunday to stay together and create again this atmosphere, because it won’t be easy. It’ll be a sporting war.”

When is Tottenham vs Burnley?

Tottenham vs Burnley takes place on Sunday, May 15.

The match kicks off at the early time of 12pm.

Tottenham's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plays host.

Burnley have won three out of their five games under Mike Jackson

What live stream and TV channel is Tottenham vs Burnley on?

Tottenham vs Burnley will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

BT get their coverage underway from 11am.

Alternatively, listen to live commentary on talkSPORT.

What is the Tottenham vs Burnley team news?

Cristian Romero (hip) and Sergio Reguilon (groin) are out for Spurs and will miss the season finale at Norwich too.

Conte brought off both Son and Dejan Kukusevski in the 72nd minute in the win over Arsenal to preserve them for Burnley.

Ben Mee (knee) and Berg Gudmundsson (calf) remain out for the Clarets.

