ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Armed robbery in Burlington, suspect at large, police say

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkjBv_0fd7YVIa00

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police came to a Family Dollar location at 1519 Rauhut Street around 2:19 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykDXm_0fd7YVIa00
Aerial view of 1519 Rauhut Street (Google Maps)
Armed robbery of a business in Winston-Salem

When responding officers arrived, the store clerk told police that the suspect entered the Family Dollar with a semi-automatic handgun and stole an undetermined amount of money.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene on foot and that no one was injured during the robbery. The suspect is still at large.

Burlington police provided the following description of the suspect:

  • Black male
  • Approximately 5’8″ to 6’0″ feet tall
  • Aged between his late-teens to mid-twenties
  • Slim build
  • Wearing a black facemask, a grey and black hoodie, red pants, and white shoes

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Large exchange’ of gunfire leaves 7 people injured across 3 crime scenes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after seven people were found with gunshot wounds in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 7:48 p.m., officers first responded to a scene near Fairview Park on the 900 block of Bethlehem Lane where investigators found more than 50 spent shell casings. Police then found two […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Alamance, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Burlington, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

19-year-olds shot, 1 died in midday shooting in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Gastonia following a midday shooting, the Gastonia Police Department said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 p.m. on Monday in a residential area near 600 Westwood Circle. Two 19-year-old victims were found suffering from injuries and one of those victims, […]
GASTONIA, NC
cbs17

3 men arrested on drug charges after police get complaints in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — (WNCN) – Three men in Rocky Mount were arrested on drug charges after complaints about drug activity at a home. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on May 14 the department’s Special Operations Narcotic Unit and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators were monitoring a home in the 400 block of Buena Vista Avenue.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Wghp#The Family Dollar#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police respond to multiple shootings in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police responded to multiple shootings in Gastonia Saturday night. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident near Glen St. and Ridge Ave. around 10 p.m. Two men were found suffering from injuries and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police say. There is no motive or mention of […]
GASTONIA, NC
WSET

25-year-old Danville man identified as victim in deadly Pittsylvania County shooting

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Monday identified the man killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to the 500 block of Deerwood Drive in Blairs on a loud music complaint. Responding deputies found a man that had "sustained trauma to his person." Initial reports indicated the incident involved gunfire.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFXR

Danville man dead after shots fired amid Pittsylvania Co. gathering

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: Pittsylvania County authorities released the name of the man who died after deputies reportedly heard shots fired while responding to a noise complaint early Sunday morning. According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Deerwood Drive in Blairs for a “loud music” complaint on Sunday, […]
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Lexington woman set own house on fire, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington woman is accused of setting her own house on fire, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, March 23, around 12:00 p.m., the Davidson County Emergency Communications Center was contacted by an alarm company that told them about a fire alarm activation at a […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Smithfield Police Chief Seeking More Bilingual Officers

Smithfield Police, like many other law enforcement agencies, struggle to keep up with the demand for bilingual officers. Police Chief Keith Powell hopes by offering an incentive for officers fluent in Spanish it will help attract and maintain bilingual officers. The Smithfield Town Council approved a request by Chief Powell...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD officer Angela Starnes dies unexpectedly at home

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Angela Starnes passed away unexpectedly Monday morning at her home, the department announced in a news release. [’ALSO READ: Very proud’: Charlotte Fire’s first Black firefighter laid to rest after life of service]. Chief Johnny Jennings authorized the wearing of mourning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Sheriff seeking information on deadly shooting in Blairs

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a shooting that led to the death of an individual in the early morning hours Sunday. Deputies were called to 543 Deerwood Drive in Blairs about 12:43 a.m. in response to a noise complaint. When they arrived, the deputies found a large gathering and heard multiple gun shots.
BLAIRS, VA
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy