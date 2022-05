OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An investigation is underway after two Oklahoma City police officers shot at a suspect while serving an arrest warrant. On May 13 at 4:30 p.m., the Oklahoma City Police Tactical Unit and Bomb Squad began the process of serving a search warrant and an arrest warrant in the 15000 block of Haley Dr. in far southeast Oklahoma City. The arrest warrant was for two counts of manufacturing an incendiary device and one count of manufacturing an explosive device.

