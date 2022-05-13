Town of Southbury Employment Opportunity at Transfer Station

NAUGATUCK — Borough officials approved to sell land in the Naugatuck/Waterbury Industrial Park to Bluewater Property Group to allow the development company to officially begin a due-diligence phase and determine if plans to build an Amazon distribution facility are feasible. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses on Tuesday, May...
The final draft of Southbury’s Affordable Housing Plan (AHP) is now available for review and public comment by the citizenry of Southbury at: www.southbury-ct.orb/affordablehousing. This final draft, as well as two appendixes, was created by the Planning Commission, the staff of the Land Use Department and the consulting firm,...
SOUTHWICK — The Lake Management Committee and Citizens Restoring Congamond are continuing to oppose Crabby Joe’s application for a state license that would allow the revived restaurant to have a marina with long-term rentals for boat parking. The LMC met Thursday evening and laid out concerns its members...
SHELTON — The city has resumed negotiations with the owners of 55 Blacks Hill Road — land essential to the extension of Constitution Boulevard — to purchase the property, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. Lauretti told the Board of Aldermen at its meeting Thursday that the property...
Republican Delegates from all eight towns of the 26th Senate District unanimously ENDORSE TONI BOUCHER. At this evening’s convention for the 26th CT Senatorial District convention at the Comstock Community Center, the delegates from the eight towns - Darien, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton - unanimously endorsed Toni Boucher’s candidacy for State Senator for the 26th Senate district.
Due to the resignation of Joseph DaSilva, a member of the Democratic Party, there will be a vacancy on the Board of Education effective immediately. Danbury residents interested in applying for this vacancy should send a letter of application to:. Theresa Buzaid, Secretary Danbury Board of Education, 63 Beaver Brook...
Regarding the pending sale of Bridgeport’s Sikorsky Airport: This latest criminally stupid divestment of an extremely valuable Bridgeport asset by the Ganim administration is testimony to the administration’s chronic short-sightedness, incompetence and reptilian sensibilities and morals/ethics — exhibited over two such administrations over a period of 30 years. Certainly, a square mile of land on Long Island Sound, in Fairfield County, is worth several times more than $10 million — for any commercial use, including as an airport.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s been six months since Avelo starting flying 737s out of Tweed New Haven Airport. Whether or not you like that may depend on where you live. “When the planes are taking off or coming in, it sounds like they’re in my bedroom said Jean Edwards-Chieppo of East Haven.” But […]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On Friday morning, January 10, 2020, guests at the Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell, Connecticut, were told to pack their suitcases and leave the premises immediately. Imagine...
The Brewster Fire Department ambulance crew and the driver of the truck were transported to Danbury and Putnam Hospital with minor injuries. The truck was carrying milk, some of which spilled into the center median. Additionally, 250 gallons of diesel spilled requiring the response of DEP, DEC and Putnam County Haz Mat to the scene.
Bridgeport, CT - United Way of Coastal Fairfield County is pleased to announce the appointment of Margo Amgott as its interim President and CEO. Amgott will lead the agency during the transition to a permanent replacement. She replaces Jeffery Kimball in the position. “I am called to United Way as...
Bridgeport officials promised to crackdown on dirt bikes by targeting the gas stations that sell them fuel. Officials say any gas station that sells fuel to someone riding an off-road vehicle will be fined $250. There's already an ordinance on the books fining people who operate an ATV, dirt bike...
Discussion on the project goes back years, possibly decades. Now, the discussion is very close to becoming reality. This Friday, city officials, including those with the Bridgeport Parks and Recreation, will open bids for a Mausoleum at the Bridgeport City Cemetery. And by no means is this a small project.
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Back in October, the Connecticut Attorney General wrote a letter to Massachusetts cannabis retailers and asked them to remove their billboards from Connecticut highways. Now, that request is about to become law. The bill, which received final legislative approval in the Nutmeg State, will ban out-of-state...
COVID has kept New Haven’s Freddy Fixer Parade off the streets since 2019. And, for a third year in a row, there won’t be a parade this June. But this year, COVID isn’t the issue. It’s the money. “Our community was hurting at the time, we...
(WFSB) - The moths formerly known as the gypsy moths have state scientists and environmental officials concerned about one part of the state. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told residents in Litchfield County to anticipate a heavy presence of now named “spongy moth” caterpillars this spring.
If you had to drive anywhere near downtown Naugatuck this weekend, you probably were caught in traffic, and you smelled it. The aroma of spiced meats roasting on spits, roasted chicken, and smoky cooking oil trails. It was a Food Truck Festival at the Naugatuck Event Center, and damn, it showed that they're pretty popular.
(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
Seven years ago, Ivelisse Correa told her father that she was going to open up a marijuana dispensary. Correa’s father had been arrested when she was a freshman at East Hartford High School, and he’d gone to prison for three-and-a-half years, she said, after the remains of smoked marijuana was found in his car. For Correa, the prison term also meant that her father wasn’t there to see her graduate from high school.
