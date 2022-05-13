Town of Southbury Employment Opportunity at Transfer Station

Regarding the pending sale of Bridgeport’s Sikorsky Airport: This latest criminally stupid divestment of an extremely valuable Bridgeport asset by the Ganim administration is testimony to the administration’s chronic short-sightedness, incompetence and reptilian sensibilities and morals/ethics — exhibited over two such administrations over a period of 30 years. Certainly, a square mile of land on Long Island Sound, in Fairfield County, is worth several times more than $10 million — for any commercial use, including as an airport.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO