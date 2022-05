May 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander SA has begun the search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/3wpHGpo)

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)