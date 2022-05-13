Overnight outflow causes strong early morning wind

Thunderstorms rumbling in western Iowa late Thursday night and early Friday morning caused a strong gust front to blow through Central Iowa between 12:30 AM and 2 AM Friday. This outflow boundary, as it’s called, can be seen on the radar as a line of what looks like light rain, but it’s actually the wind being detected on the radar. An outflow boundary is a gust of cold sinking wind that blows out from a strong thunderstorm.



See the radar loop here:

Overnight Radar Loop

Here is a look at some of the max wind gusts overnight from that outflow boundary.

Des Moines 53 mph

Perry 52 mph

Ankeny 51 mph

Ames 46 mph

Boone 40 mph

Marshalltown 39 mph

Newton 38 mph

Earlham 37 mph

Knoxville 33 mph

Pella 20 mph

